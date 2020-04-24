Federal govt extends lockdown for another 15 days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government on Friday extended the countrywide lockdown for the next two weeks citing fears of spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) with Prime Minster Imran Khan in chair.

The meeting reviewed coronavirus situation in the country. Chief Ministers of all four provinces attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was given briefing on the figures of the National Command and Control Center (NCOC).

Later, addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the the provincial governments will decide on their own regarding extension in lockdown.

He said that the Ehsaas programme will continue during Ramazan. He added there will be no load-shedding during Sehar and Iftar timings.