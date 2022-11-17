‘Federal govt has to try IK under Article 6 for violating constitution’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, is a certified violator of the constitution as the federal government is under the obligation to try the former prime minister under treason charges as prescribed in the Article six of the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday during his visit to the federal capital, the Sindh Labour Minister said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan despite being involved in cheating, dishonesty, and stealing had become the prime minister of the country.

He said that serious consequences were now visible before everyone in the country as the result of the illegal foreign funding the PTI had received from India and Israel.

Ghani said that Imran Khan had made an attempt to cause division in the army as the latest long march of the PTI Chairman was also meant to unduly impose his will on the issue of appointment of the new army chief.

He was of the view that the amnesty scheme introduced by the past PTI regime in 2019 had been meant to whiten the amount of Rs 330 million available with Farah Gogi as the result of the selling of the precious watch obtained from the Toshakhana.

Ghani lamented that the PTI Chairman had exploited the issue of religion to brazenly commit corruption and steal public money. He said that some 220 million people of Pakistan had to face the embarrassing situation due to the unwise acts of the PTI Chairman and his cronies.

He said that Pakistan’s popularity in the international community had sharply declined after the startling disclosure about the way Imran Khan after conniving with his cronies Shahzad Akbar and Farah Gogi had sold off a precious watch of over Rs two billion value after stealing it from Toshakhana.

The Sindh Labour Minister said that Imran Khan’s earnings during his stint in power lasting for less than four years had surpassed his income during his past 66 years of life.

He said the PTI Chairman was under the obligation that he should tell people what was his real source of income. He recalled that in the past Imran Khan had obtained a plot from Nawaz Sharif on the pretext that he had no place to live in the country. He said the former PM should tell the people how come he had become the owner of his palatial residence at Bani Gala in Islamabad spread over 300 acres area.

He lamented that Imran Khan had compromised the prestige and honour of the country and now emerged as one of the biggest security threats in the country He said that recent reporting by Indian media had confirmed that Imran Khan had wilfully defamed the national security institutions. (NNI)