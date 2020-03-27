Federal govt imposes ban on congregational prayers in mosques across country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of preventing spread of deadly coronavirus, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday has banned congregational prayers in the mosques across the country.

According to details, the decision was taken in National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting on Thursday after consulting the ulemas from all schools of thought.

However, Friday prayers have been limitized as only healthy persons are allowed to go to the mosques.

Following the orders, Sindh government has decided to ban congregational Friday prayers in the province from March 27 to April 5 and only three to five persons are permitted to visit mosques.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government has imposed a ban on congregation prayers, including Friday prayers in mosques across the province in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by Balochistan home department, the ban will remain effective from today (March 27) till April 4.

Responding to the decision, the Ulema said that saving one life is equal to saving entire humanity therefore ensuring the safety of one’s life by staying at home should be the top priority. They advised people to pray at their homes and stay safe from the virus.