Federal govt to approach court over appointment of two ECP members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Aide Naeem ul Haque said that the PTI government has decided to contact the Supreme Court over the matter of appointment of two members in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Tuesday.

Haque has said the PTI government has decided to move to Supreme Court following the deadlock in the parliamentary committee over the appointment of ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan.

The issue of the nomination of the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was dragged due to the indecisiveness of the government and opposition over the matter.

The election body has been incomplete since the retirement of its two members on January 26.

On April 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had written a letter to Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on the appointment of two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), seeking his suggestions in writing.

Earlier, the PML-N president, in his letter to PM Khan, had opposed the premier’s way of consultation over the appointment of ECP members through nominees and accused his government for violating the Constitution by impeding the filling of two vacancies.