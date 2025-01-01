Federal judge to hear arguments in suit aiming to stop Trump’s birthright citizenship order

WASHINGTON (AP): A federal judge heard arguments on Wednesday regarding a temporary pause on President Donald Trump’s executive order aiming to end birthright citizenship for children born in the US to undocumented immigrants. Trump’s inauguration week order is currently on hold nationally due to a separate lawsuit from four states in Washington state, where a judge deemed the order “blatantly unconstitutional.” Twenty-two states and other organizations have filed lawsuits to halt the executive action.

Immigrant-rights advocacy groups CASA and Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project, along with several expectant mothers, brought the suit before US District Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland federal court. The core of the lawsuits revolves around the 14th Amendment, ratified in 1868 after the Civil War and the Dred Scott Supreme Court decision. “The principle of birthright citizenship is a foundation of our national democracy, is woven throughout the laws of our nation, and has shaped a shared sense of national belonging for generation after generation of citizens,” the plaintiffs argue.

The Trump administration contends that children of non-citizens are not subject to US jurisdiction and therefore not entitled to citizenship. “The Constitution does not harbor a windfall clause granting American citizenship to, inter alia, the children of those who have circumvented (or outright defied) federal immigration laws,” the government argued in response to the Maryland lawsuit. The 14th Amendment ensures citizenship for formerly enslaved people and free African Americans, stating: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Eighteen Republican attorneys general have joined one of the federal lawsuits in New Hampshire to defend the president’s order, in addition to the twenty-two states with Democratic attorneys general seeking to stop it. The US is among roughly thirty countries–including Canada and Mexico–where birthright citizenship (jus soli or “right of the soil”) is applied.

During his first week, Trump signed ten executive orders on immigration to fulfill promises of mass deportations and border security. Some had immediate effects, others face legal challenges, and some may take years to implement, creating fear among immigrant communities. Trump’s agenda’s success could hinge on funding from Congress, or he may invoke emergency powers to access Defense Department funds, as he did for the border wall.