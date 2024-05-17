Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governments have agreed to jointly work to overcome power losses and recover areas.

This was announced by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari at a joint news conference in Islamabad today.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur assured that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government will play its role in unison with the Federal Government to reduce electricity losses. He said a drive with the cooperation of the public representatives and the community members will be launched to create awareness in this regard.

The Chief Minister said it was also agreed to provide immediate relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the strategy to overcome losses starts yielding dividends. He said the provincial government will also go for solarization in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that electricity losses can be controlled.

Ali Amin Gandapur further said that we have conceived a strategy to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a load-shedding-free province. He also thanked the Federal Government for its support and cooperation.

Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said we have shared issues and problems with each other. He said the model being evolved for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome losses and electrify theft as well as to recover arrears will be replicated in other provinces as well.

Both Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Mohsin Naqvi also thanked Ali Amin Gandapur for his cooperation in reaching out to an amicable solution.