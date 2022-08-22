Federal Minister meets Iranian and Iraqi ambassadors

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday met with the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini and the Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas Lufta in which bilateral relations, trade and cultural cooperation, human resources and matters of mutual interests were discussed.

Various issues including the welfare of Pakistanis in Iraq and Iraq and the release of imprisoned Pakistanis were also discussed in the meeting.

In separate meeting, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hussaini expressed good wishes to Sajid Hussain Turi on assuming the charges of Federal Minister and extended a warm welcome to him upon his arrival at the embassy.

Talking to the Iranian ambassador, Sajid Hussain Turi said that the historical, spiritual, brotherly and cultural ties between Iran and Pakistan are deep and eternal. He said that Pakistan and people highly value its relations with Iran. He expressed that Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations, especially trade and economic relations, need to be further enhanced and strengthened.

The Federal Minister said that millions of Zaireen visit Iran and Iraq on Arbaeen to pay homage to Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) but are facing various problems in getting their visas. He called on the Iranian ambassador to grant double entry visa to Pakistani pilgrims so that they can easily enter Iran on their return from Iraq. The Iranian ambassador said that all the pilgrims who have Iraqi visas will be given Iranian visas so that they do not face any problem at the Iran-Iraq border.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that most of the poor people go to Mashhad and Karbala by land routes for which Mehran and other Pak-Iran borders should be opened. He also demanded the entry of Pakistani buses. Iranian Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini said that pilgrims are being taken care of in Iran and they are being served in every possible way. He said that caravans of Pakistani pilgrims are being given entry at Mehran border and other borders also.

The Iranian ambassador said that for the service of pilgrims, inns with all facilities have been established on land routes where they can stay overnight also.

Sajid Hussain Turi also raised the release of Pakistanis prisoners in Iran sentenced for minor crimes, to which Iranian Ambassador said that Pakistanis involved in minor crimes will be released soon and those who cross the border illegally are handover to Pakistani border authorities rather to be detained.

The federal minister assured the Iranian ambassador that strict action will be taken against the agents who are involved in human trafficking and illegally take Pakistanis to Iran posing to be Zaireen.

In his separate meeting with Ambassador of Iraq Hamid Abbas, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that there is a strong historical, spiritual and cultural relationship between Iraq and Pakistan and Pakistan values this brotherly relationship.

He said that thanks be to Allah Almighty that peace has been restored in Iraq and now it is on the path of rapid development and progress. He said that every year millions of Pakistanis go to Iraq for the pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) on Arbaeen and we are trying our best to minimize their difficulties. Sajid Hussain Turi called on the Iraqi ambassador to lift the ban on issuing visas to Pakistanis under the age of forty because many of them are being deprived of the privilege of pilgrimage. He said that it will be the responsibility of Salar to bring back as many pilgrims as he takes.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi assured the ambassador that strict legal action will be taken against the people who go illegally and the agents who take them. He has expressed the desire that the two countries can create opportunities for Pakistanis to work legally in Iraq. While talking to the Iraqi ambassador, he said that his ministry, along with the Pakistani ministry of foreign affairs and religious affairs, is preparing a comprehensive policy for formulation of a comprehensive Ziaraat Policy to facilitate Zaireen and prevent those who go to Iraq illegally.

He urged that until a comprehensive policy is formulated, relaxation should be given in issuing visas to pilgrims for Arbaeen.

The federal minister also demanded that Pakistanis imprisoned in Iraqi jails for minor crimes should be released soon so that they can return to their homes.

Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas expressed good wishes for Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi and said that Iraq and its people are proud of their relations with Pakistan and Iraqi people consider Pakistan as their second home. He said that Pakistan and Iraq have been very good friends since the beginning and will always be.

Iraqi Ambassador Hamid Abbas informed the Minister that Iraqi visas have been issued to 25,000 Pakistanis to go for Arbaeen so far this year and more visas will be issued until Arbaeen.

The Iraqi Ambassador invited Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi to visit Iraq which he accepted and thanked him. He said that after Arbaeen he will visit Iraq himself where he will discuss with the Iraqi authorities to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in various fields.