Feelings for upcoming Sri Lanka Tests similar to debut: Fawad Alam

KARACHI: (Monitoring Desk): Cricketer Fawad Alam, while speaking at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday, called his comeback to Test cricket later this month his “debut”.

Alam is set to return to Pakistan’s Test line-up after being benched for more than a decade. The left-hand middle-order batsman is part of the 16-member squad that will face Sri Lanka in two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi later this month.

Speaking on the upcoming Tests, Alam said that he feels as though he is debuting in Test cricket once again since his first match was also against Sri Lanka. “Hopefully I can perform the same way I performed on Sri Lanka’s turf when I made my debut in Test cricket.”

Commenting on the ten-year gap in his Test career, Alam maintained that he is still positive. “Ten years is a long time. And it becomes difficult for one to stay motivated. However, if you have your family’s support and surround yourself with positive energy, then you find it within yourself to keep on knocking [on the door].

“Sometimes you feel [frustrated] that your name is not coming up. But I cannot ever imagine leaving cricket. It is my bread and butter and our families depend on it,” he expressed.

“It’s heartbreaking as you are trying your best to perform and deliver. However, you must keep looking towards the future and force yourself to keep on knocking. The door is bound to open some day,” he added.

“All of my focus is on the upcoming Tests. I will try to deliver my best and use what little I know.” Alam said that it is up to “all of us to make the series a success”. He urged cricket lovers and enthusiasts to make the event a success so that a positive side of Pakistan comes across to the world. “This will be beneficial for us all as a nation as well as for Pakistani cricket.

“Test cricket is returning to Pakistan after such a long time. I urge cricket lovers to come see the matches which will be thoroughly enjoyable.”

When asked to comment on the criticism from Inzamam-ul-Haq where the former chief selector had stated that he has seen better players than Alam, the cricketer refused to comment.

“He is a legend. I cannot compare. It is not fitting for me to comment on something which he has said. However, I will always try to deliver my 100 per cent. If I start concerning myself with these things, it will have an impact on my thinking. I prefer to have a positive outlook.”

Test cricket returns to Pakistan

Test cricket will return to Pakistan after a gap of 10 years when Sri Lanka tour the country for a two-match series starting in Rawalpindi from Dec 11 and in Karachi from Dec 19. The two Tests will be part of the World Test Championship, which is being played between the top nine teams of the world, culminating in a final in June 2021.