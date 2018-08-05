Fehmida Mirza retains NA-230 Badin seat after recount

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former National Assembly speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza has retained the NA-230 seat in Badin following recounting of votes ordered by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Dr Mirza of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) bagged 95,064 votes while Pakistan Peoples Party’s Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio secured 93,999. According to unofficial results, Mirza retained the seat with a lead of 1,065 votes.

On Friday, the SHC had dismissed a petition of the former NA speaker to stop the recount in the NA-230 constituency, from where she has been elected for the fifth consecutive time.

She had prayed to the court to suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s July 30 directives to the Returning Officer to complete the recounting in the Badin constituency.

