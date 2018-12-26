Fehmina stuns third seeded Noureena to enter squash quarters

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Unseeded Fehmina Asim pulled a convincing upset when she brushed aside third seed Noureena Shams in straight sets and qualified for the quarterfinals of 12th DG Rangers Sindh National Squash – 2018 here at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex.

Fehmina Asim took only 11 minutes to send Noureena Shams packing for recording a formidable 11-1, 11-3, 11-2 victory. In quarters, Fehmina will face fifth seed Saima Shoukat, who defeated 9/16 seed Zainab Khan in straight sets by 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 score in 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, favorite Riffat Khan thrashed 9/16 seed Nimra Aqeel by 11-2, 11-9, 11-9 in 16 minutes. Eighth seed Komal Khan dropped a set before beating Ilsa Imran by 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 score in 21 minutes. Seventh seed Noor ul Huda dispatched Noor ul Ain Ejaz by 11-8, 11-6, 17-15 in 19 minutes while 9/16 seed Rushana Mehboob trounced Alisha Ibad by 11-0, 11-2, 11-2 score in 13 minutes. Sixth seed Moqaddas Ashraf also recorded a straight-set win against 9/16 seed Aiman Shahbaz by 11-3, 11-6, 11-6 score in 20 minutes. Second seed Anam Aziz took only 11 minutes to beat unseeded Meyral Shaikh by 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 score.

Meanwhile in men’s event, all top eight seed qualified for the quarterfinals. Top seed Tayyab Aslam thrashed 9/16 seed Bilal Zakir by 11-2, 11-2, 11-8 score in 25 minutes.

Sixth seed Syed Ali Bukhari defeated 9/16 seed Noman Khan by 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-7 score while eighth seed Abdul Malik recovered from two sets down to beat Saad Abdullah by 7-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6 score in 42 minutes.

Fifth seed Ammad Fareed survived scare from unseeded Uzair Rasheed after recovering from two seeds down to eventually record 8-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 win in 48 minutes.

Third seed Ahsan Ayaz defeated 9/16 seed Waqar Mehboob by 11-8, 11-5, 13-11 score in 23 minutes while fourth seed Israr Ahmed took 20 minutes to dispatch 9/16 seed Mohammad Farhan by 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 score.

Seventh seed Zahir Shah overpowered unseeded Salman Saleem by 11-4, 11-4, 11-7 score in 18 minutes. Second seed Asim Khan dropped a set before beating Zeeshan Zeb by 9-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 score in 36 minutes.