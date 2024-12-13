Female artisans struggle with handicraft sales in winter

BAMYAN (TOLOnews): Several female artisans in Bamyan express concerns about the decline in the market for their handicrafts during the autumn and winter seasons.

Nargis Rasouli, one of these women, has been supporting her 10-member family for seven years by selling handicrafts.

She said that in the cold season, due to a drop in tourists, it becomes difficult to cover the family’s expenses.

“Our sales depend on the seasons of the year. In winter, because fewer tourists visit Bamyan’s attractions, the sales of handicrafts also decrease,” said Nargis Rasouli. Other female artisans in Bamyan are calling on the interim government officials to facilitate proper marketing and organize local and national exhibitions to create suitable sales opportunities for their local products.

“Our sales are good in the spring, and many customers come to buy handicrafts, but in the winter, sales decline due to the lack of tourists,” said Fatima Rezai, another artisan.

“In the handicrafts sector, many women are the breadwinners of their families. The government and international organizations should create marketing opportunities for women’s handicrafts to help them grow their businesses,” said Sadia Zaki, a women’s rights expert.

Zainab Karimi, the head of the Bamyan Women’s Handicrafts Association, also emphasized that despite the economic dependence of hundreds of families on handicraft production, the sales of these products are not favorable during the autumn and winter seasons.

She said: “The number of women artisans currently active in the Bamyan market reaches 300, but daily, more women are drawn to the handicraft sector based on their interest.”

Previously, the Bamyan Directorate of Industry and Commerce had stated that they are working to facilitate proper marketing for women’s local products in this province by organizing various local and national exhibitions.