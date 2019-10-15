Female characters shouldn’t be portrayed as physically tough: Angelina Jolie

Monitoring Desk

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, who stars in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, said female characters in films should not have to be portrayed as physically tough in order to be considered strong, reported.

Talking to media at the launch of film, Jolie said, “We have strong women, but the character that is wrong in the film and has to be taken out is also a woman. We show very diverse types of women between our characters, but also we have extraordinary men in the film, and I really want to press that point.”

Regarding to her own character and Princess Aurora, played by Elle Fanning, she said, “We both very much need and love and learn from the men.”

“And so I think that’s also an important message for young girls, to find their own power, but to respect and learn from the men around them,” she added.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the sequel to 2014’s Maleficent, is released in the UK later this month and also stars Ed Skrein, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michelle Pfeiffer.