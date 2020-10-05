Female farmer is sexually assaulted and strangled to death in South Africa’s farms

F.P Report

SOUTH AFRICA: A female farmer has been sexually assaulted and strangled to death while another rural worker has been tortured and murdered in the latest attacks on South Africa ‘s white farmers.

Divorcee Chantel Kershaw, 44, was ambushed by two armed black men while working her land in Delmas east of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Kershaw’s underwear was ripped off and stuffed into her mouth and she was strangled to death inside her garage.

In a separate incident, 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner was brutally tortured on Friday and discovered the next day covered in blood and tied to a post in Paul Roux, Free State province.

The two horrific attacks were 180 miles apart and carried out by ruthless killers where the nation’s white farmers live in constant fear of rape and murder on their remote homesteads.

Kershaw was attacked while helping to a load a lawnmower onto a truck.

The men stripped her and then held her down on the floor of the garage at her farm as they strangled her.

Her distraught mother Greta Spiers, 65, was bludgeoned over the head with a pistol and she, along with a maid, was restrained as the farm was looted.

The two men fled in the family’s white Chevrolet station wagon but were chased down by neighbourhood watch farmers who forced the stolen vehicle off the road in a high speed chase.

The neighbourhood watch were alerted by Kershaw’s mother and captured the suspects who were handed over to police.

A farm hand who was stripped and tied up by the raiders was later arrested after the cell phone numbers of the two suspects were found in his phone.

The three men appeared before Delmas Magistrates Court charged with armed robbery, theft and murder and were refused bail and have been remanded in custody.

Police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hiathi said: ‘Chantel asked an employee to help her load a lawnmower into a truck when she suddenly saw two armed men inside her yard.

‘They told the employee to take his clothes off and tied him up and then attacked the woman who was screaming for help and strangled her and then went into the house.

‘The victim’s mother was assaulted with a firearm and the house was robbed.

‘A high speed chase ensued between the suspects and the neighbourhood watch group which resulted in the suspects overturning their vehicles and crawling out to escape.

‘But they were caught and handed over to the police who opened a case or robbery and murder and a firearm was recovered and ammunition and a bloodstained jacket’.