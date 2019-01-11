Female prosecutor gunned down in Hafizabad

F.P. Report

HAFIZABAD: A senior lawyer was shot dead on Friday near Kassoki Road of Hafizabad.

According to details, the senior government lawyer identified as Naila Amjad was on his way for a morning walk when unidentified attackers riding on a motorcycle opened fire and flee from the scene leaving her in a critical condition.

She was shifted to the Trauma Center Hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

Police has shifted the dead body to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem. A number of lawyers have gathered outside the DHQ-Hospital to protest against the happening.