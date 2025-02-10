Feroz Khan criticized for arriving late at press conference, clashing with female journalist

(Web Desk): Pakistani actor Feroz Khan is under fire after a heated argument with a female journalist at a press conference, where he arrived two and a half hours late. The video of the confrontation has gone viral on social media.

The press conference was organized for Khan’s upcoming boxing match with YouTuber Rahim Pardesi. The journalist criticized him for his tardiness, pointing out that media representatives were instructed to arrive by 3 PM and had waited for hours, leading many mainstream outlets to leave.

She further stated that celebrities gain stardom not only through luck but also with the support of the media and fans. Khan, however, interrupted, questioning the role of the media in making stars, claiming they had been following him for years.

When asked about his delay, Khan gave an unexpected response, saying, “There was no hot water in my house.” His explanation was met with disapproval, as the journalist asserted that making the media wait for over two hours was unprofessional.

Following the incident, Feroz Khan has been widely criticized on social media for his behavior and lack of professionalism.