Feroze Khan’s video with Indian actor Geethika Tiwari leaves fans guessing

(Web Desk) : Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and Indian actress Geethika Tiwari will feature in their next movie, ‘Luck Lag Gaye’.

On Instagram Stories, Geethika just posted a video of the two of them performing in the untitled film. The video, time-stamped at a little more than eighty minutes, featured a scenario where Feroze and Geethika were spotted together in a swimming pool.

The two had a love relationship before the actor denied the rumors herself. The actor from Gul-e-Rana’s dating status was one of the most frequently searched inquiries about Geethika on Google.

She responded to this in an interview with an Indian magazine, which she shared on Instagram. She responded sharply to the rumors. “No, of course not.”

She then continued to sing praises of her co-star, “But I would say that he is such a genuine human being and a nice person. I’ve learnt so much from him, including respect, devotion, and patience and of course love,” she gushed. “I just want to say this: he is such a sweetheart.”

Feroze then returned the favour and remarked on her post, “Honestly it takes an eye to recognise one. So, I must say you’re a beautiful human being yourself.”

Although the project’s producers and actors have stayed silent, fans have discovered that, based on rumours from numerous newspapers, Zulfiqar Ali’s film is most likely a romantic comedy that was shot in London.