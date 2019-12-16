Fertilizers imports reduce 25.60% in four months

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The fertilizers manufactured imports into the country during first four months of current financial year decreased by 25.60% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from Jul-October, 2019, about 889,395 metric tons of fertilizers worth $320.149 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 995,549 metric tons valuing $430.323 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during the period under review reduced by 25.07 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year as agriculture machinery and other implements worth $34.732 million imported as compared the imports of $ 46.342 million of same period of last year.

In last four months, the imports of agriculture chemicals also decreased by 17.20% as it was recorded at $2.56 billion as compared the imports of $3.092 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, the import of insecticides decreased by 16.55% in four months of current financial year as it about 7,465 metric tons of insecticides worth $51.067 million imported as against the imports of 9,526 metric tons valuing $61.192 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, the imports of plastic materials and medicinal products registered decrease of 15.87% and 0.06% respectively as about 500,271metric tons of plastic material valuing $619.786 million imported as compared the imports of 7,956 metric tons costing $382.369 million of same period last year. During the period under review, country imported about 8,823 metric tons of medicinal products worth of $347.745 million as against the imports of 7,956 metric tons costing $382.369 million of same period of last year, it added.