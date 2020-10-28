FFC achieved net profitability of Rs13.76 billion

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In the 202nd meeting of Board of Directors of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) held on October 28, 2020, the Board announced results for the Nine Months’ period ended September 30, 2020.

During the period, the Company achieved Sona Urea production of 1,900 thousand tonnes whereas the offtake was recorded at 1,838 thousand tonnes. Aggregate all fertilizer revenue stood at Rs 68.42 billion for the period.

The Company achieved net profitability of Rs 13.76 billion translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 10.82. The Board announced third interim dividend of Rs 2.55 per share, with an aggregate distribution of Rs 7.80 per share during the 3 quarters of the year 2020.