FFC signs End Of Warranty Inspection Services Agreement

F.P. Report

KARACHI: OLIVE Technical Services; a wholly owned subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) and HydroChina Dawood Power (Pvt) Ltd (HDPPL) signed a Services Agreement on Monday at Gharo, Pakistan. Under this agreement, OLIVE Technical Services shall carry out detailed End of Warranty Inspection Services for 49.5 MW Wind Power Plant of HDPPL located at Gharo, Sindh, Pakistan. The services shall be conducted in two phases spanning over a period of 5 months. This is a big step towards self-reliance and sustainability of domestic wind industry, which will enable growth of Pakistan’s services sector in Renewable Energy Industry.

Fauji Fertilizer Company is committed to develop local human resource for the growing industry through its Technical Training Center (TTC) at FFC Energy, Jhampir the country’s first wind power project. The ceremony was attended by senior management of FFC, FFC Energy, OLIVE TS and HDPPL.

Mr. Jiang Li, CEO HDPPL appreciated FFC’s professional approach and agreed to work together for the betterment of environment through renewable energy and mangrove plantation. He also said that the agreement will further strengthen the long-lasting friendship between China and Pakistan.