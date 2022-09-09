Business

FFC wins the prestigious ‘Company of the Year Award’

34 mins ago
by The Frontier Post
F.P. Report

Rawalpindi: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL) has been conferred ‘Company of the Year Award’ by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) in recognition of Company’s dedication, devotion, commitment and exemplary business performance during Year 2021.

RCCI held its 34th RCCI International Achievement Awards Ceremony and Business Opportunity Conference in Thailand where the prestigious award was conferred to FFC. Company Secretary FFC, Brig Asrat Mahmood (Retd), SI (M) received the award.

