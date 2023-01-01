FFD cautions against ‘high flood’ in River Chenab

LAHORE (NNI): The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued an alert apprehending high level of flooding in River Chenab on Sunday.

“High to Very High-level flooding is expected in River Chenab and nullahs linked to Ravi and Chenab rivers from 8th to 9th July,” the FFD cautioned.

“The water level in river at Marala Headworks has surged to dangerous level. The flooding in Chenab could affect Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Muzaffargarh,” FFD warned.

“The water level in Jhelum River could likely to surge from Sunday”. Irrigation officials, however, denied flooding threat in Jhelum adding that the river’s water will flow into the Mangla dam reservoir.

“India could release water in Ravi and Sutlej rivers on Saturday and Indian discharge of additional water into these rivers could create flooding situation,” officials said.

“Flash flooding is also expected in the hill torrents of D.G. Khan division and local nullahs of North Balochistan along with small rivers in Bannu, Kohat and D.I. Khan divisions during next 48-hours,” according to the flood forecasting division.