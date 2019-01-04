FIA arrests bank manager for stealing money from BISP recipients

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a bank manager for stealing money out of bank accounts belonging to Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) recipients in Gujranwala.

FIA cyber-crime unit’s Assistant Director Asif Iqbal told media that the arrested suspect identified as Waseem Farooq is a bank manager at a private bank in Lahore’s Defence area. The branch in question had data of BISP recipients from all over Pakistan and Farooq was in charge of the data.

He added that the suspect had made fake ATM cards of BISP recipients through which he would withdraw cash.

The suspect was arrested when he was withdrawing cash using a fake ATM card at a Gujranwala bank, he further added.

More than a hundred ATM cards were recovered from the suspect’s custody.