FIA arrests four members of gang involved in online fraud

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Peshawar Thursday arrested four fraudsters including two Nigerians as part of an international gang committing online fraud.

The TV channel reported that the gang received cash worth Rs1.5m from a citizen named Ibrahim in phases.

The FIA said in Pakistan Suhail Sabir, who is an international member of the gang involved in online scam, received the money.

The FIA said the accused persons were using social networking website WhatsApp and email for their online fraud.

The FIA named the arrested persons including Suhail Sabir, Tamiur Kiyani and Nigerian nationals Chemazi Peter Navel and Abaisi Onaika. In the latest development, the FIA Peshawar lodged an FIR against the arrested gang members.