FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Wing has arrested journalist Mohsin Baig following his obscene remarks against Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to details, the journalist was arrested from his residence in the federal capital. Son of Mohsin Baig has also confirmed the arrest.

On the other hand, FIA has claimed that Mohsin Baig resisted the arrest and opened fire on the team injuring one personnel of FIA. Meanwhile, senior journalist Mohsin Baig who was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency earlier Wednesday appeared before the anti-terrorism court which awarded his three-day physical remand.

The ace journalist told the court that a strange scene was created when the law enforcement agencies raided his house. He said he had been doing journalism for the last 32 years. “The FIA could have summoned me by placing a call,” he added. Baig said that his wife and children were at home when some plain-clothed FIA men entered his house. He said since crime incidents in the city were on the rise, so he took them for criminals.

The senior journalist told the court that when he was in police custody, he was subjected to torture. He requested the court to order for his medical checkup. His counsel said that there were clear instructions from the Islamabad High Court that without uniform, law personnel could not conduct a raid.

The ATC judge, however, remarked that all affairs had to be investigated yet.

Counsel for the journalist prayed to the court to not award his client’s physical remand instead it could send him to jail on judicial remand as the matter was yet to be investigated.