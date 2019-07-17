FIA arrests main suspect who made judge Arshad Malik’s video

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency arrested the suspect Mian Tariq, who made Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik’s video on Wednesday.

According to local news channel reports, the cybercrime wing of FIA has arrested the suspect Mian Tariq.

Reports said that the video was traced from Mian Tariq’s house and forensics of the controversial video was already carried out.

Suspect Mian Tariq was trying to flee to Dubai but the FIA caught him, added sources.

Earlier on July 12, judge Arshad Malik was relieved from his duties by the federal government for his alleged involvement in the controversial video scandal.

The video clip, released by the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), purportedly shows the judge allegedly admitting to a lack of evidence against the former prime minister, who was sentenced to seven years in prison by the same judge in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in December. PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz alleged that the video showed the judge saying he was “blackmailed” and coerced into sending her father to prison despite there being no proof of corruption against him.

Arshad Malik, in his letter to the IHC, alleged he was offered a bribe by Hussain Nawaz. “Nasir Janjua came to meet me and claimed that he had the cash equivalent of Rs 100 million in Euros for me immediately available out of which the Euro equivalent of Rs 20 million was laying in his car parked outside.

“I was told that Mian Sahib is willing to pay whatever I demand on acquitting him in both references. However, I declined the bribe offered to me while committing remains sticking to merits,” he said in his letter.