FIA arrests PARC Chairman, Director Establishment for corruption

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested chairman of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) for misuse of authority and illegal recruitments.

Besides arresting PARC Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali, the FIA also arrested Director Establishment Akhlaq Ahmad while conducting raids to arrest 17 other officers and officials involved in the case.

According to the FIA, both high-ranking officers were arrested for illegal recruitments and misuse of powers. The FIA initiated the investigation after the arrests.

The FIA said the PARC chairman has illegally recruited 332 people on 164 sanctioned vacant posts.

The FIA says both PARC chairman and Director Establishment will be presented in court today for getting their remand.

The FIA further said that there were also allegations of accepting bribes for the illegal recruitments.

The FIA has registered the case against PARC chairman after completing investigation on the orders of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the parliament.

In its meeting held over two months ago, the Public Accounts Committee had expressed strong disapproval over administrative and financial irregularities in Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), particularly regarding unlawful appointments.

The Public Accounts Committee also raised serious concerns over 332 illegal appointments made by the Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC).

Audit officials disclosed that only 164 positions were advertised, yet 332 individuals were hired, contravening official procedures. Audit officials also revealed that domicile certificates were not provided for the appointees.

The PAC chairman further alleged that the list of appointees included relatives of a federal minister and PARC chairman.

Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali had been appointed as Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) by then President Arif Alvi in July 2022.

The President made the appointment in line with Section 9 of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Ordinance, 1981.

Under the PARC Ordinance, the President appoints a prominent scientist from the agricultural sector as the chairman of the research body.