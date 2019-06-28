FIA arrests two human smugglers in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials claimed to have arrested two alleged human smugglers during separate raids in Sheikhupura and Muridke cities of Punjab province.

FIA sources said that the arrested persons were involved in human smuggling by tricking innocent people for employment in foreign countries against millions of rupees.

The accused persons were identified as Muhammad Shehbaz and Irfan.

FIA officials have shifted the detainees to an undisclosed location for further investigation.