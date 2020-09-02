FIA busts man for blackmailing girl

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing busted a person for blackmailing a girl on social media.

According to FIA, the accused Hussain Ali was nabbed for sharing pictures of a girl on Facebook. FIA said that the accused was arrested after investigating the complaint of the girl’s brother.

“The accused had shared photos of the girl by creating a fake ID on Facebook from his mobile phone,” FIA said. FIA added that mobile phone has been recovered from accused’s possession.

“The accused has admitted his guilty during interrogation,” FIA said. An FIR has been registered against the accused.