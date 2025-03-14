FIA cyber crime team seizes Nadia Hussain’s phone following bribery accusations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The FIA cyber crime team seized actress Nadia Hussain’s mobile phone after she accused an officer of soliciting bribes through social media.

The incident took place at Hussain’s residence in Defence, where the team arrived and took possession of the phone, which contained a video of the officer asking for money.

The video had been uploaded from the actress’s phone, showing the FIA officer demanding payment in exchange for the release of Hussain’s husband, Atif, who had previously been arrested by the FIA on charges of bank fraud.

In addition to the video, the phone contained message chats and voice notes, where the individual, posing as an FIA officer, demanded money for Atif’s release.

A technical team from the cyber crime wing of the FIA was scheduled to analyse the mobile device further.

Hussain was served a call-up notice by the FIA team and was instructed to appear at the cyber crime office the following week.

Her husband, Atif, had been taken into custody by the FIA in connection with a bank fraud case prior to the incident.

The investigation into the viral video featuring actress Nadia Hussain and the FIA officer’s alleged demand for money has been initiated.

The case, filed under FIA Cyber Crime, has seen the commencement of a formal inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Unit, will examine all available evidence, including mobile phone data and other crucial documents.

Nadia Hussain expected to be called in for questioning next week. Sources divulged that she would be summoned with her mobile phone, which contains key evidence, including WhatsApp messages and voice notes related to the case.

Earlier, FIA Cyber Crime Wing had initiated an inquiry into allegations that an FIA officer demanded money from actress Nadia Hussain, following a viral video of the incident.

According to sources, Nadia Hussain is likely to be summoned next week, along with her mobile phone and other evidence related to the case.

Investigators will analyze WhatsApp messages and voice notes as part of the inquiry.

Authorities have also obtained the necessary court orders to proceed with the investigation.