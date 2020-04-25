FIA DG given two-week deadline to submit final report over Flour, sugar scandal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director-General (DG) Wajid Zia has been given two-week deadline to submit the Inquiry Commission’s final audit report over flour and sugar scandal, on Saturday.

According to sources, the FIA DG – who also chairs the Inquiry Commission – sought two-week time from Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit the final report which is already facing delay. The request was approved by the premier.

Furthermore, two officers – Arsalan Watto from Lahore and Ayaz Khan from Islamabad – have been added to the FIA’s forensic audit team. The due date for submission of the final audit report was April 25 earlier.