FIA directs Secretary WWB to produce record

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-corruption circle Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed Secretary’s Worker Welfare Board (WWB) to produce record regarding appointment legal assistant at Legal Cell of the board.

The letter stated that FIA has initiated on the complaint against Said Umar appointment as (legal assistant, legal cell WWB) on work charge basis as Legal Assistant in 2012 without proper approval and advertisement and was given additional charge of executive officer legal and Assistant Director Legal unfairly.

In this regard, Secretary’s WWB is requested to provide attested record pertaining to Said Umar on urgent basis. The record demanded by FIA including policy regarding recruitment of legal assistant on fixed pay and qualification required for the same, appointment letter, transfer/posting record, job description of legal assistant, job description of executive officer legal and qualification required for executive officer legal.

Moreover, FIA also demanded provision of job description of AD legal, Qualification required for AD legal, policy/rules/SOPs/ on the basis of which legal assistant could be given an additional charge of executive officer and AD legal.

Although, FIA argued to produce attested copies of letter No. WWB 2-2/PS/64 dated 11 April 2016 along with no. WWB 2-2/PS/947-55 dated 31 August 2016, perks &privileges enjoyed by Said Umar during his tenure as executive officer legal& AD legal and attested copy of internal enquiry report concerning legal cell since 2012. It is worthy to note that the record is demanded by Assistant Director FIA Siraj Muhammad Anti-corruption Circle Peshawar.