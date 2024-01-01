FIA Gujranwala arrests two human smugglers linked to Greece boat tragedy

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala has apprehended two suspects, Muhammad Aslam and Saeed Ahmed, involved in the Greece boat tragedy and human smuggling operations.

According to the FIA spokesperson, Muhammad Aslam is a key member of an international human smuggling gang and was directly involved in the Greece boat incident.

He defrauded victims by promising safe passage to Europe, amassing a total of PKR 8.5 million.

Aslam, along with accomplices, first transported the victims to Libya and later attempted to send them to Greece via boat, which tragically capsised, leaving many victims missing.

Saeed Ahmed, apprehended in a separate operation in Gujrat, was involved in creating fake travel documents and charging hefty amounts for them.

FIA Gujranwala Zone Director stated that modern technology was employed to track and arrest the culprits. Investigations have commenced, and efforts are underway to arrest other gang members. Raiding teams have been formed as part of an ongoing crackdown against elements linked to the Greece boat tragedy.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to dismantling human smuggling networks and ensuring justice for the victims.