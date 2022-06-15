FIA launches case against Monis Elahi

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi and others on charges of money-laundering and corruption. Counsel for the accused persons Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn has been reported saying he will invoke jurisdiction of the Lahore High Court on the grounds that a case cannot be registered against Moonis Elahi without a prior inquiry. The lawyer claimed, “The case was based on “mala fide”.

A private television reported that according to the investigation agency, the PML-Q leader was accused of making properties abroad by sending money abroad through Hundi and Hawala. It has also been reported that Assistant Director Rana Muneer has been appointed as the Investigation Officer on the case. The television cited that the case was registered after inspecting PML-Q leader’s records from 2007 to 2020.

Other than Moonis, Nawaz Bhatti, Makhdum Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid, Wajid Bhatti, and Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti have also been nominated in the case. During the ongoing probe against RYK/ Alliance Sugar Mills Group – which was initiated after the report of Sugar Inquiry Commission 2020 – RYK Sugar Mills Ltd was set-up in 2007/2008, the FIR reads. One of the founders was Nawaz Bhatti – a government official working as a Naib Qasid. Another major stock holder was identified as Mazhar Abbas, a student.

In 2010, Nawaz and Abbas owned 31% and 35% of the shares in the company, respectively. The FIA said that the capital of the Sugar Mill increased by Rs720 Million in 2008. “The source of these funds and those required for acquisition of land, import of plant/ machinery etc. and setting up/ administrative expenses are unexplained.” The FIA said that RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group was “set up ostensibly by laundering funds from unexplained sources including proceeds of financial crimes.” Nawaz and Abbas disposed of their shares from 2011 to 2014 but the sale/ purchase consideration is also unexplained, the FIA said.

