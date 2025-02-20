FIA launches crackdown against illegal use of international SIMs

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a massive crackdown against the illegal use of international SIMs.

It was stated by FIA’s Additional Director General of Cybercrime Wing Waqar-ud-Din Syed while talking to media in Islamabad on Friday.

He said it has been observed that criminal elements are using international SIMs to hide their identities.

He said mostly pre-activated SIMs from the United Kingdom are used in the personal harassment of women, terrorism, child pornography, and financial fraud.

Waqar-ud-Din Syed said these international SIMs are easily available in the market, while some expatriates also bring them from abroad and sell them illegally in Pakistan.

He warned the elements involved in cybercrimes through the illegal use of international SIMs and said that strict legal action would be taken against the culprits without showing any leniency.

The additional director general said 44 criminals have been arrested, while over 8,000 international SIMs have been seized during the ongoing crackdown.