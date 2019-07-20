FIA raids video scandal suspect’s Multan residences

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) carried out raids at the two Multan residences of Mian Tariq, one of the key suspects in a video scandal case involving judge Arshad Malik.

Sources relayed FIA teams raided Mian Tariq’s two residences in different areas of Multan and seized USBs, CDs, cheque books and other things.

They said there were no family members of the suspect at the time when the raids were conducted.

It is noteworthy that the FIA had previously raided Mian Tariq’s residence and office in connection with its probe into the video scandal.

The agency has also made an Urdu newspaper’s staffer Mian Ghaffar part of the ongoing investigation and recorded his statement.

Meanwhile, a fourth petition concerning the video scandal was filed in the Supreme Court today.

The petition states that the scandal pertained to the integrity of the judiciary. Citing PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, vice president Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents, it pleads with the court to order an inquiry into the affair to bring those responsible to justice.