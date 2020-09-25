FIA registered cases against 49 Journalists and social media activists under PECA laws

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) in a fresh move registered cases against 49 vibrant journalists and social media activists under (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016) Dawn news reported on Thursday.

Dawn news claimed that the biggest crackdown against journalists & social media activists started today in the country and FIA registered cases against 49 journalists & social media activists under PECA act.

The news channel claimed that senior investigative journalist from The News Umar Cheema, Geo News special correspondent and columnist Azaz Syed, Naya Daur Media political commentator and analyst Murtaza Solangi, Senior writer and columnist Ammar Masood, Sama TV journalist and producer Asad Toor and Karachi based Express Tribune Journalist Bilal Farooqi names are included in the list which are charged under PECA act.

An official of FIA endorsed the development and said that the investigative agency was working on action against journalists in the country under PECA act, but I am not aware about the names. Although the source claimed that mostly social media activists were on radar of the FIA for promoting aggression and hate speech against the institution.

The news was shared widely on social media and Senator Sherry Rehman in a Tweet condemned this blatant attempt to muzzle independent voices in the media. She added that the pretence is over and this government is now using every tool to coerce, intimidate and censor the press in Pakistan adding can no longer call this an illiberal democracy. It is tainting the very name of democracy.

Islamabad based Journalist and GTV Bureau Chief Mateen Haider Tweeted that registration of cases against journalists would send the wrong message to the world and Prime Minister Imran Khan should take notice of this action & international media organizations should also take notice.

Journalist and Analyst Murtaza Solangi Tweeted that Bring it on we are ready to face. He added that we shall not bow before fascist thuggery. We shall not surrender our fundamental rights. We shall continue fighting for our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

Political commentator Marvi Sarmad Tweeted that Congratulations guys. This only means your word is unnerving the powers. More power to your pens, keyboards, and mics.