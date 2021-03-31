FIA registers two more cases against PTI’s Jahangir Tareen, his family

F.P. Report

ISLAMANAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday registered two more cases, including one against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his family members.

Former secretary agriculture Rana Naseem has been nominated in one of these cases. According to the FIA, Naseem has been patronizing the sugar mills mafia.

While in another case, Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and two daughters have been nominated. In his reaction, Jahangir Tareen rejected the allegations levelled by the FIA, terming the FIRs against him and his children wrong. He said he transferred funds abroad legally through banks after paying tax on them.

Tareen further disclosed that a private audit firm had declared the accounts of his companies as in order and he had submitted all the relevant documents to the FIA.

He said he was clean in all his financial dealings as all the shares and accounts were transferred in accordance with the law.

Tareen regretted the registration of cases, saying the facts were ignored. He said all the assets of his Ali Tareen were raised legally and his son has the complete money trail of his assets. Tareen said JDW’s investment in Farooqi Pulp was a real business transaction and to purchase dollars through this transaction is totally out of question.

He said it was a ridiculous allegation levelled by the FIA and complete audited accounts of JDW are its proof.

Tareen said all allegations against him are baseless and all of his and his family’s assets are declared and in the tax net.

He said a real investment was made in the Farooqi Pulp that ended-up in a loss. He said no director has spent even a single penny for personal use. He said they have all the record and that would be presented before the FIA.

Tareen said they sent money abroad through a legal channel after paying the taxes and all the transactions are legal and their complete record is present. He said it was a deliberate attempt to destroy his reputation.

Meanwhile, Khurram alias Dawai, a sugar bettor, in his statement submitted to the FIA, Lahore, has confessed to have been involved in betting of billions of rupees during the last few years.

According to the sources, Khurram has told the Agency officials that he transferred the amounts earned through betting into the bank accounts he had opened in his wife’s name. “I know all sugar betting networks quite well,” he reportedly told the FIA team.

He further told the interrogators that he and other bettors would not let even one kilo of sugar reach the hands of dealers.

He disclosed that even sugar mills’ owners had opened secret accounts to hide the money from the authorities earned through betting.

Local news channel reported that Chinar Sugar Mills allegedly supported the sugar bettors. They disclosed that the owner of Chinar Sugar Mills is Javed Kiani, who is a close associate of former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The sources further revealed that Kiani had also been the prime suspect in Hudaibiya money laundering case. Javed Kiani is also the president of Punjab Sugar Mills Association.

Furthermore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has close links with Chaudhry Sugar Mills and Chinar Sugar Mills.

Both these mills operate from 7-A New Muslim Town, Lahore.