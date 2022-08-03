FIA releases red book of 1331 most wanted terrorists

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The counter-terrorism wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has released the red book of the 1,331 most wanted terrorists, including commanders and target killers of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to the details released in the red book, 45 terrorists are wanted by the Federal Investigation Agency while 33 terrorists are wanted by the police of the federal capital, whereas, Gilgit-Baltistan Police 20, KP Police 850, Balochistan Police 127, Sindh Police 138 and Punjab Police 118 terrorists.

Among the wanted terrorists, the price of the head of banned TTP commander Maulana Sadar Hayat is Rs8 million, while the head money of terrorists included in the red list is Rs4 million, whereas, the head money of terrorists Inamullah and Nimatullah is also Rs4 million.

Another TTP target killer Mosa Khan, who is also an active terrorist of the Balochistan Liberation Army, is wanted for the 2018 attack on theChinese consulate in Karachi.

This list also contains the name of a terrorist who was deployed as an ‘alternate’ suicide bomber for an attack on former prime minister Benazir Bhutto that led to her death in 2017. Ikramullah, hailing from South Waziristan is a member of TTP (Baitullah Mehsud Group) and was ratted out by Husnain Gul (arrested) who had given him the instructions regarding the attack. Moreover, Zaid Khan, a Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorist and member of Peoples Aman Committee from Karachi, is wanted for target killing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Syed Ali Raza Abidi. FIA also seeks information to nab Rana Muhammad Afzal affiliated with the Jaish-e-Muhammad group for his involvement in terror attacks in collusion with Arab commanders of the Al-Qaeda and Taliban.