FIA seizes records during raids on different sugar mills

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) teams have conducted raids on different sugar mills after expanding its investigation to confirm whether sugar stocks in the country were exported or imported.

According to a private television channel report, the intel agency’s teams raided different sugar mills where they seized computers and records which were forwarded to hold forensic inquiry.

It emerged that FIA officials were staying at Jahangir Tareen’s office since March 20 and also interrogated chief financial office regarding the records.

Jahangir Tareen has declared the report as ‘political and personal attacks’ against him, alleging that PM’s personal secretary Azam Khan was behind it for releasing an uncomplete probe report.

The politician confirmed the seizure of records from his sugar mill by the raiding teams.

He criticised that employees had been summoned from their houses during coronavirus lockdown for investigation. Tareen also alleged that Azam Khan was making decisions of his own choice. The politician announced that he will challenge the decision if the commission declared him responsible.

The latest actions are being taken after investigation reports come forth, naming the responsible persons behind flour and sugar crisis in the country.

Also, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has been removed as the chairman of Agriculture Task Force.

Sources said that the government will take further action against the responsible persons after the emergence of detailed investigation reports.

The federal government had made public reports on Saturday after holding a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises that had hit the people hard across the country in January.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal. Prime Minister Khan went through the report before these were made public.