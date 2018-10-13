FIA starts investigation against interior state minister for renovating house on public money

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an investigation against Sheheryar Afridi, State Minister for Interior, for allegedly using government money for renovating his house.

According to reports, Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the inquiry after media reports emerged and accused the state minister of replacing floor tiles, curtains, carpets and furniture of the house allotted to him in the minister’s colony. He was also alleged of buying an LCD TV using the public money, private channel reported.

Reports added that the cost of the renovation, which is reportedly in millions of rupees, was ordered to be paid by Chief Commissioner Islamabad. The official, then, directed the subordinates to clear the payment out of the public funds.

Additional Director General FIA Basharat Shehzad is carrying out the investigation after the prime minister ordered the probe with clear directions of taking stern action if the said minister is found involved in it, the private news channel reported.

Meanwhile, Afridi in his statement after media reports said that only Rs 400,000 were spent on the renovation the house

Advertisements