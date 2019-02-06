FIA stops former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani from flying abroad

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has stopped the former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani from flying abroad at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.

According to reports, FIA barred PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani when he reached the airport to leave for Seoul, South Korea on Thai Airways flight TJ-364 to attend World Summit organized by the Universal Peace Federation on February 10.

The FIA officials at the immigration counter told Gillani that he cannot fly abroad because his name had been on the Exit Control List (ECL) after which the former prime minister left the airport.