FIA stops PML-N’s Rana Mashhood from flying abroad

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician Rana Mashhood from taking a flight to America, on Saturday.

According to reports, former provincial minister for school education of Punjab, was offloaded from a flight at 2am as his name has been listed in the no-fly list.

The FIA has already informed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that Mashhood might flee from the country.