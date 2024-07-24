FIA submits supplementary challan against PTI founder

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday submitted a supplementary challan in Toshakhana case against former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The challan submitted to the court of Special Judge Central has a list of 24 witnesses in the case. The FIA challan stated that concrete evidence are available against the PTI founder and his wife in Toshakhana case.

The evidence have proved that the husband and wife allegedly took financial benefits via corruption and illegal means, the challan stated and added that the “former premier acquired Bulgarian necklace at lower rate from Toshakhana by using his position”. According to the NAB, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were ‘involved’ in the unauthorised sale of valuable items including brand watches and diamond and gold jewelry.

The NAB also accused the PTI founder and his wife of selling the gifts without being legally owned or deposited in the Toshakhana as required by law.

On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case. The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail.

Meanwhile, again showing his distrust in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on Monday submitted an application to the Practice and Procedure Committee, requesting the CJP not to hear the cases involving him.

In the application, the PTI founder said that Justice Isa should not sit on the bench hearing his case. Over a month back, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of Imran Khan, had approached the Supreme Court seeking the recusal of CJP Qazi Faez Isa from cases involving their brother, but their plea was not entertained by the SC office.

Earlier on July 24, 2024, Imran had filed an application to the three-member bench-constitution committee of the top court, seeking the recusal of the chief justice from the cases involving him, his wife, his party, or his allies. In the application, the former PM pointed to the “actual and potential bias” on the part of Justice Isa. Imran said that the bias had its roots in the reference, which had been filed against the CJP during his government and that it had not faded away despite Justice Isa’s elevation to the rank of the chief justice.

Also on Monday, the PTI challenged the amendment made to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act through an ordinance in the Sindh High Court (SHC). Making the federal government, secretary cabinet and secretary parliamentary affairs respondents, the party stated in the petition that the CJP Isa, in one of his decisions, had set three conditions for the ordinance. “Presently there is no emergency in the country. And at a time when there is a parliament in the country, there was no need for the ordinance.”