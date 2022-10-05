FIA team to probe Imran’s audio leaks about cipher

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday formed a five-member inquiry team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigations into the audio leaks of former prime minister Imran Khan about the cipher.

According to a notification, the head of the FIA Islamabad Zone will be the director of the investigation team.

The team will also include representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB). The federal cabinet had on October 1 allowed the FIA to investigate the matter of audio leaks. (INP)