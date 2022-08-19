FIA to send another notice to Imran

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Friday decided to send another notice to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan in the party’s prohibited funding case.

FIA sources privy to the matter said, five more PTI companies have been traced while the five companies were not mentioned in the reports submitted to Election Commission and FBR. Sources further claimed that the companies are located in the United States (US), England, Australia, Belgium and Canada. Some of these companies are shut while others are still active, they claimed, adding that the FIA has sought audit reports of the companies. It should be noted that Imran Khan refused to provide details of party funds and accounts records to Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

