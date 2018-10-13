FIA traces assets of 895 Pakistanis in Dubai

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has informed that 895 Pakistanis have been served notices for having assets in Dubai.

According to details, FIA has submitted a report on Saturday in Supreme Court (SC) regarding properties of hundreds of Pakistanis in Dubai.

FIA report added that 25 politicians own assets in Dubai while 527 people belonging to Sindh have also properties there. It informed that Supreme Court that 895 Pakistanis have been served notices after which 642 people have submitted their affidavits while 364 have declared their properties under Amnesty Scheme.

FIA has also traced assets of two absconders in Dubai.

Earlier, SC was informed that Pakistani nationals own up to $150 billion in assets and money in bank accounts in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While hearing the case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had expressed resentment over continuous smuggling and hundi-hawala.

The Attorney General told that 11 agents, involved in illegal transfer of money, were taken into the custody during raids in parts of country.

A 12-member committee found that $15.25 billion were transferred abroad through banking channel during fiscal year 2016-17, he revealed.

