Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses regional security during Azerbaijan visit

F.P. Report

LACHIN: Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir has emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Azerbaijan.

He was talking to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defence, Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu in Lachin, Azerbaijan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and ways to further enhance defence cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

COAS Gen Asim Munir appreciated the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the General Staff Headquarters, Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS held meeting with Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The two military leaders engaged in discussions on the evolving regional security landscape, with particular focus on strengthening bilateral defence ties.

Key areas of mutual interest included enhancing military-to-military cooperation, improving security mechanisms along the shared border, and exploring avenues for transforming the border regions into zones of trade and economic connectivity, thereby contributing to regional stability and prosperity, said ISPR.

Gen Asim Munir was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival, including a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a well-turned-out contingent of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The COAS is on an official visit to Turkiye, Iran and Azerbaijan.