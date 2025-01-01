Field Marshal Asim Munir warns India over ‘unlawful hydro-terrorism’

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Field Marshal Gen Syed Asim Munir issued on Friday a strong warning to India over “unlawful and unacceptable hydro-terrorism,” according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During a visit to the Command and Staff College, Quetta, the field marshal addressed officers, faculty and students, highlighting regional and global security challenges, emerging conflicts and Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability. He emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute for lasting peace in the region.

The field marshal paid tribute to the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, expressing solidarity with their families and affirming the nation’s resolve to honour their sacrifices.

Reiterating the nation’s unwavering stance, he said, “The entire nation and its leadership stand as a steel wall in the defence of the motherland.” He referred to the success of the “Marka-e-Haq” (Battle of Truth) as a testament to the complete harmony between all elements of national power.

Gen Asim Munir also drew attention to the dangerous trend of Indian military aggression, vowing to defeat any act of hostility with full force and resolve. “We will decisively thwart all designs aimed at diverting attention from Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism,” he said.

He urged students and officers to fulfil their responsibilities with dedication, passion, and commitment, and appreciated the role of the Command and Staff College in preparing future military leaders. “Besides training, we must also remain prepared for future battlefields,” he added.

Earlier, the Commander Quetta Corps and the Commandant of Command and Staff College warmly received the Field Marshal upon his arrival.