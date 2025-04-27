Field Marshal Asim Munir’s US diplomacy exposes India’s terror face

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s recent visit to the United States has been hailed as a success in military diplomacy, with Pakistan’s stance gaining significant recognition on the global stage.

According to security sources, the visit not only bolstered Pakistan’s narrative but also played a role in the United States’ designation of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its militant wing, the Majeed Brigade, as terrorist organisations, an outcome viewed as a testament to the field marshal’s efforts.

The US move to label “Fitna-e-Hindustan” BLA as an international terrorist organisation has further exposed India’s true face and made an endorsement of Pakistan’s position at the international level.

Intelligence reports reveal that India’s spy agency, RAW, maintained direct links with “Fitna-e-Hindustan” and provided financial assistance to carry out terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

Additionally, India offered medical treatment to the group’s militants and used its state-controlled media to justify their violent acts.

Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, have publicly acknowledged links with “Fitna-e-Hindustan” in Balochistan.

Furthermore, the arrest of Indian RAW operative Kulbhushan Jadhav stands as undeniable evidence of state-sponsored terrorism by India.

Security sources emphasise that India’s terrorist ambitions pose a threat not only to regional stability but also to global peace.

It is pertinent to mention here that yesterday, the US State Department officially designated the BLA and its Majeed Brigade as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO).

The move also added the Majeed Brigade as an alias under BLA’s previous listing as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the designations reaffirm the administration’s commitment to countering terrorism, adding that such measures are an effective way to disrupt support for violent activities.