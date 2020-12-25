FIFA cancels next year’s U-20, U-17 World Cups

PARIS (Agencies): FIFA on Thursday canceled men’s U-20 and U-17 World Cup tournaments in 2021 for the novel coronavirus.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to cancel the 2021 editions of the men’s FIFA U-20 World Cup and FIFA U-17 World Cup, and to appoint Indonesia and Peru respectively, who were due to host the tournaments in 2021, as the hosts of the 2023 editions,” the world football’s governing body said in a statement.

So Peru will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2023. In the same year, the FIFA U-20 World Cup will be held by Indonesia.